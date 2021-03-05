WATERTOWN — The city has dropped its appeal to a higher court and has agreed to pay $10,000 in legal fees to the owners of WWNY-TV in its court battle to have the Richard M. Finn report released to the public.
The City Council in executive session on Monday night revisited the issue and agreed it was time to end its court fight not to pay the legal fees to WWNY-TV’s owner, Gray Media Group. Instead, the city will pay the $10,395 to Gray Media Group, which had been arguing in court that the city should pay $120,928 in legal fees from the law firm of Ballard Spahr.
The city had formally filed an appeal with the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester, arguing it shouldn’t have to pay the legal fees.
Council members decided “just to put it behind us and move on,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday.
After the city refused Freedom of Information Law requests by WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, and the Watertown Daily Times seeking a copy of the report, the television station took the city to court, and won. The city then filed the appeal.
In August 2020, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ordered the city to release the report into whether Mr. Finn was responsible for creating a hostile work environment, an accusation made by now former city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner.
The TV station took the matter to court because it believed the public had the right to know what was in the report that led to Mr. Finn resigning from his city manager position in January 2020.
While the city will pay the fees, Mr. Mix said it doesn’t mean the city acknowledges it should pay them. The city thinks it was correct in not paying the, based on an opinion by the state’s Committee on Open Government that the city had “a reasonable basis” not to release the report.
But Mr. Mix acknowledged “it was a possibility” that the higher court would have ruled the city would have to pay $120,928 for the television station’s legal fees.
The appellate division could have ruled the city must pay the $120,928, not the $10,395 Judge McClusky stipulated in a ruling last month because he determined that the larger amount was excessive.
