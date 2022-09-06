WATERTOWN — The City Council has agreed to take possession of some limestone blocks from the old Remington Paper Mill along the Black River donated by National Grid.
National Grid intends to demolish the paper mill and a limestone wall that collapsed in March. The property, on Route 12E and County Route 190 and upstream from Glen Park, is owned by the power company.
A group of Black River enthusiasts, the Watertown Islands Project, intervened last month after learning National Grid planned to haul the limestone blocks to a landfill, asking the city to help preserve them.
The group got involved hoping to salvage the limestone blocks for possible reuse.
The power company requested that the city put together the arrangement for the donation in writing.
Council members unanimously approved a resolution to accept the gift from National Grid. One resident spoke at the council meeting urging the city to preserve the limestone blocks.
The blocks will be hauled to the city-owned Sewall’s Island for storage.
National Grid viewed the limestone wall as a liability, so it decided to demolish it.
The limestone was quarried from the Black River Valley and would be too expensive to buy today, members of the Watertown Islands Project have said.
The mill was completed Jan. 1, 1889. It produced wood pulp using power from eight water wheels. On March 1, 1891, while operations were paused for repairs, high water nearly destroyed the building — the roof collapsed, crushing two employees and killing one.
Repairs were made and the mill reopened but then closed after a 1927 fire.
In other action, council members agreed to retain the Watertown engineering firm of Aubertine and Currier to complete design work to resolve the stormwater runoff issues that will allow Renzi Foodservice to resume an expansion project.
Aubertine and Currier, responding to a request for proposals from the city, will be paid $13,090 for the engineering work on the expansion project in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue.
For more than a year, the expansion plans at the industrial park were put on hold because of wetlands concerns from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Renzi officials blamed those wetland issues on excess flow from the city’s stormwater system in the industrial park.
The company plans to build a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more warehouse space.
Once the deign work is finished, the city will use $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for upgrades to two storm sewer outfalls on the Renzi property.
Construction of the runoff improvements is expected to begin this fall, with the building expansion to resume after that.
