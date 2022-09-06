City will preserve limestone from mill

The collapsed wall at the former Remington Paper Mill in Glen Park reportedly scattered debris 20 feet into the Black River. Photo courtesy of Thomas Barker

WATERTOWN — The City Council has agreed to take possession of some limestone blocks from the old Remington Paper Mill along the Black River donated by National Grid.

National Grid intends to demolish the paper mill and a limestone wall that collapsed in March. The property, on Route 12E and County Route 190 and upstream from Glen Park, is owned by the power company.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.