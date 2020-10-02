WATERTOWN — The public should soon be able to see what’s in an investigative report on whether former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work environment.
In a decision from the bench on Thursday, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled the city can redact the identities of city employees whose names appear in the internal report that investigated Mr. Finn’s conduct before it’s released to the public.
In his decision, Judge McClusky ruled on a motion of a re-argument of his prior decision that did not spell out whether the names should be redacted. The city then filed for the re-argument to release the report, but not to identify the witnesses.
Last November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment. An outside consultant investigated the allegations.
City Council members, who were allowed to review the report, declared Mr. Finn’s behavior did not create a hostile workplace, but it found other concerns and issues. The city would not make the report public, citing confidentiality of the witnesses.
The judge ruled there was no legal basis to why the city didn’t make the report public.
Contacted Friday about the judge’s decision, Ms. Gardner said the report should be released. She’s been allowed to see just a five-page summary of the report.
“I’m intrigued what’s in it,” she said.
While the city will be allowed redact the names, Judge McClusky will review the redacted report before it’s released to the public, said Will Ramseier, the judge’s principle law clerk.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye, who is not handling the court case before Judge McClusky, said Matthew Roy, the city human resource director, has been tasked to redact the report. Mr. Roy is expected to complete the redaction next week.
The city was under increasing pressure to release the report after WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, filed a lawsuit to make it public, and won.
In August, Judge McClusky ruled in favor of releasing the report. In turn, the city filed a notice to appeal because the judge did not rule to redact the names of the witnesses, and that the city had to pay 7 News’s legal fees.
A week later, council members finally relented and agreed to release the report, but expressed surprise that the identities would be revealed. At that meeting, council members also agreed to move forward with formally filing an appeal of Judge McClusky’s initial ruling with the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix pointed out Friday the stay preventing the report’s release is still in place, meaning the report could remain secret.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be released at this point,” he said.
On Thursday, Judge McClusky did not rule on whether the city should pay the legal fees for 7 News. The city opposed the judge’s prior ruling that the city should pay the legal fees.
While the judge ruled there was no legal basis to why the city didn’t make the report public, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has said the city obtained a legal opinion from the state’s Committee on Open Government, which concluded the city did not have to make the report public, giving credence that the city had the right to keep it secret.
Joseph Slaughter, an attorney representing 7 News, and Jonathan Fellows, who’s representing the city, appeared in court Thursday to argue the case.
Mr. Finn was paid $14,808 for severance, a month’s health insurance and moving expenses. Public Sector HR Consultants charged $11,243 for their work.
Ms. Gardner also has a complaint pending with the state Division of Human Rights.
On June 25, the hearing officer, Timothy A. Farley, heard a day’s worth of testimony during a disciplinary hearing that could result in her firing. The city is waiting to receive Mr. Farley’s recommendation.
