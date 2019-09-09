WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly punching an and elderly woman several times Saturday and having sexual contact with a dog.
State police charged Teresa L. Salter, 45, of Watertown, with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment and sexual misconduct.
Police said Ms. Salter struck the 75-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife and hammer at a residence on Mustard road in the town of Pamelia, where it also alleged she had sexual contact with the dog. Ms. Salter was arraigned in Pamelia Town Court and sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety building on $1,000 cash bail and $2,000 bond.
