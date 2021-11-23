WATERTOWN — A city woman is accused of striking a city police officer in the head with her Bible Monday.
According to city police records, Emily D. Mack, 41, of Paddock Street, allegedly struck Officer Tyler R. Decker on the forehead with a Bible at 11:33 p.m. Monday.
She was charged with second-degree harassment and was given a Dec. 8 appearance ticket for Watertown City Court.
