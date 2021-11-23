Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29 in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A city woman is accused of striking a city police officer in the head with her Bible Monday.

According to city police records, Emily D. Mack, 41, of Paddock Street, allegedly struck Officer Tyler R. Decker on the forehead with a Bible at 11:33 p.m. Monday.

She was charged with second-degree harassment and was given a Dec. 8 appearance ticket for Watertown City Court.

