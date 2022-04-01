WATERTOWN — A woman has been charged after she allegedly struck a vehicle on Coffeen Street and then days later falsely reported to police that she was hit.
Kimberly N. Lashure, 34, of Michigan Avenue, was charged by city police with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and leaving the scene of an accident.
At about 1:22 p.m. Sunday, Katie Corbin and Jason Corbin were driving on Coffeen Street when they were stopped at a red light intersecting with Vanduzee Street. While they were stopped, Ms. Lashure allegedly drove up from behind and hit the back of their vehicle, resulting in the Corbins’ vehicle being pushed to the middle of the intersection. It is alleged that Ms. Lashure then drove away.
On Wednesday, Ms. Lashure allegedly told city police that she was hit at a different location. City police determined her report to be false, resulting in the misdemeanor charge.
She was arrested on Thursday on the misdemeanor and for leaving the scene of an accident. Ms. Lashure was processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court.
