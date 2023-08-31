WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman who, along with her son, is facing a possible federal prison sentence for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the U.S. Capitol compared the mob that entered the building to “a bunch of tourists,” according to federal court documents.
Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 57, was found guilty in March at a bench trial in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C., of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. Her son, Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty in the same court in December to obstruction of an official proceeding.
They are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12 for their roles in the “Stop the Steal” rally, with prosecutors asking that each receive prison sentences of about four years, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the court.
The pair were among a mob that entered the Capitol at the time members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate were meeting in separate chambers to resolve a particular objection to the certification of the vote of the Electoral College declaring that Joseph R. Biden had won the Nov. 3, 2020, election for the presidency.
Vice President Michael R. Pence was present and presiding over the sessions to resolve the objection, but as certification efforts continued, the mob’s presence in the building forced House and Senate members, as well as Pence, to evacuate the chambers, effectively suspending the certification attempts, which were only allowed to continue later in the evening once the Capitol was secured.
More than 100 police officers were injured in the riot and losses to the federal government in the form of damage to the Capitol and costs borne by U.S. Capitol Police totaled nearly $3 million, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday with the court.
While in the Capitol, the Rondons entered the suite of then House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi and helped another man steal Pelosi’s laptop from the suite. While still inside the building, the pair also stole escape hoods and satchels that are designed to protect members of Congress and staff from carbon monoxide, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminants.
Prosecutors claim in the sentencing memorandum that Mooney-Rondon “downplayed her role in the attack on the Capitol” during interviews with FBI agents.
“I didn’t take anything, unless you count the gas masks. I didn’t break in, so to speak, we walked in … Obviously, we should not have gone in, but we didn’t really do a whole lot,” she told agents.
She claimed that a police officer held a door open for her to enter the Capitol, but prosecutors contend that a review of images from the scene show no officer was present when she entered.
According to the memorandum, she also admitted to assisting the unidentified man who stole Pelosi’s laptop by providing him with her gloves and a scarf “so he wouldn’t leave fingerprints.” She also encouraged the man to commit the theft, according to prosecutors, by saying to him, “It would be interesting to know what’s on that hard drive.” The laptop has not been recovered, according to court documents.
Her son, who Mooney-Rondon photographed as he sat on a conference table in the Pelosi suite, also admitted to being in the suite, telling investigators he saw a sign identifying it as the Speaker’s suite and recalling that it was “kind of funny.”
He also admitted to helping the other man steal the laptop by pushing the laptop into a bag while using gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints.
“I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me,” he told investigators, according to the memorandum.
After seeing some rioters break glass there and also begin looking through desks in the Pelosi suite, the pair left the suite, but then entered the Senate chambers, where Mooney-Rondon took a picture of herself and her son.
“Obviously, we should not have been there,” she told investigators. “It was literally utter chaos … It was almost like we all were just a bunch of tourists.”
Both admitted to stealing the hoods and satchels, with the pair putting the hoods on their heads while inside the Capitol. The pair discarded the hoods before leaving the building, but kept the satchels, which court documents show were later recovered at their Watertown home.
While Mooney-Rondon characterized the entry into the building as being similar to a tour, her son admitted to agents that the pair rode the Washington Metro into the city rather than drive their own car because “I’m not taking my car into the city, which Capitol Building I’m about to break into … Duh.”
According to the memorandum, he called any of the rioters who drove themselves into the city rather than travel by Metro “dumbasses.”
“Anyone who brought their car to D.C., and you planned on doing that (unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol Building), you are a big (expletive) idiot … There is cameras riddled throughout D.C.,” he told agents.
Rondon told agents he wanted to go to Washington to see a speech by then President Donald J. Trump, whom he called “one of the greatest comedians.” He told agents that his overall impression of the Jan. 6 events were favorable.
“For me personally … It felt amazing. Because, for the first time in a whole year and some odd months, I was gathered with people, and people weren’t … looking at you weird because you didn’t have a mask on … It was almost like things were normal again for a couple hours … It’s probably, unfortunately, never going to be that way again … It felt like old times. It was relieving … Everyone was so nice,” he said, according to the memorandum.
During the course of the FBI’s investigation, the cut barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun was discovered during a search of the Rondons’ home and Rondon admitted that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun, subsequently leading investigators to find the gun hidden on a relative’s property in an outbuilding on Cut Off Road in Castorland.
He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and was sentenced in July to 14 months in prison. He is due to surrender himself by Sept. 19 to begin serving that sentence. Prosecutors have asked that any prison sentence imposed in the Jan. 6 case be in addition to the sentence on the weapon count.
