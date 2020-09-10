WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman was charged by city police for allegedly stepping in front of two moving cars, stopping traffic, then attempting to bite a police officer.
Alexis C. Hughes, 30, of 25415 Route 3, was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest by city police on Wednesday.
According to police reports, at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ms. Hughes stepped in front of two cars driving down Vanduzee Street, which forced them to stop to avoid hitting her. When police arrived, Ms. Hughes was still in the street blocking traffic. Officers attempted to arrest her, but she refused to put her hands behind her back and repeatedly pulled away, despite repeated commands to stop resisting. Ms. Hughes then attempted to bite the arresting officer on the left arm before she was taken into custody.
Ms. Hughes was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for her charges.
