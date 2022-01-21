WATERTOWN — A 30-year-old was arrested Thursday after she allegedly attempted to hit two state parole officers with her car.
Tayler E. Glass, 30, Watertown, was charged by state police with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class “D” Felony, as well as resisting arrest and aggravated third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
According to state police, two state parole officers approached Ms. Glass, who is a parolee, while she was in a vehicle. Ms. Glass then allegedly accelerated the vehicle and almost struck one officer. A few minutes later, the officers encountered Ms. Glass again in a parking lot where she allegedly backed the vehicle toward the second officer, almost striking her. Ms. Glass then physically resisted when she was arrested, according to state police.
The parole officers were attempting to make contact with Ms. Glass, who was on parole for forgery and burglary convictions, after she had failed to appear at their agency.
She was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and was remanded without bail because of the parole warrant and her previous felony convictions.
