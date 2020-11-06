ALEXANDRIA BAY — Amber M. Wells, 24, Watertown, was arrested Friday after she allegedly cashed forged checks from Theresa Primary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization account.
According to state police, Ms. Wells allegedly cashed three forged checks, totalling more than $2,500.
She was charged with three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and three counts of first-degree falsifying business records. Ms. Wells was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in city court again Nov. 10.
