WATERTOWN — April R. Letourneau, 36, of 24933 State Route 126, Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday morning with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.
Police said she violated the terms of a refrain-from order of protection when she entered the residence of Kerby A. Fayette, 48, of 840 Bradley St., and shoved him during a domestic incident.
She was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
