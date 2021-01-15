WATERTOWN — Tanya L. Hoistion, 39, of 24810 County Route 32, was charged by city police Thursday with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child after she allegedly gave an alcoholic seltzer to four teenage girls.
Ms. Hoistion allegedly gave the children, all 14 years old, the Bud Light seltzer Dec. 29 on Wealtha Avenue.
She was processed Thursday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
