WATERTOWN — A city patrolman is recovering from minor injuries suffered Monday afternoon in a traffic accident near Public Square.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said the officer was traveling east on Arsenal Street at 2:53 p.m. while responding to an emergency with the marked vehicle’s lights and sirens activated.
Allison Kearney, 33, Watertown, was stopped at a stop sign on Arcade Street when she proceeded north across Arsenal Street, against a traffic device requiring right turns only. The front of Ms. Kearney’s car collided with the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, causing the vehicle to go off the road, slide, roll over onto the driver’s side and come to rest on Arsenal Street next to the Lachenauer Plaza and Fountain.
The officer was initially aided by several bystanders, according to Detective Sgt. Giaquinto, before being extricated from the vehicle by city firefighters and Guilfoyle Emergency Ambulance Service responders. The officer was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where he was treated and released for minor injuries. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police also assisted at the scene.
Detective Sgt. Giaquinto said Tuesday police are not identifying the officer involved because he is still recovering and they have not had the chance to talk to him yet about the accident.
It’s alleged that Ms. Kearney’s driver’s license is revoked, leading to a count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was additionally charged with failure to obey a traffic device, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating without insurance, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and driving without an ignition interlock device. She was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Detective Sgt. Giaquinto said the police department wanted to express its gratitude to those who came to the officer’s aid during the incident.
