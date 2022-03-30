WATERTOWN — Cayla J. Bonilla, 19, of Swan Road, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to a report issued Wednesday, at about 1:20 p.m. on March 22, Ms. Bonilla allegedly took a 2008 red Cadillac STS from the owner without permission. She was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor shortly afterward.
She is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.