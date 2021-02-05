WATERTOWN — A felony charge was lodged against a city woman for allegedly stealing from Walmart.
Allison M. Kearney, 33, was charged by state police recently with third-degree burglary.
According to a news release on the incident, Ms. Kearney is accused of leaving the LeRay Walmart on Route 11 without paying for the merchandise she selected in the store.
In April of last year, she was barred from entering the store, again because of another shoplifting arrest, the release said.
Ms. Kearney was arraigned in the LeRay Town Court and is scheduled to appear again Feb. 10.
No further details were provided.
