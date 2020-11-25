WATERTOWN — Lauriar S. Collins, 23, 643 Academy St., was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Collins, at about 4 a.m. inside her residence, allegedly smashed a flat-screen TV with a bat as a 4-month-old child slept beneath it in a bassinet.
During the incident, she allegedly struck a man named Isaiah Bruce in the face. She also, according to police, damaged a Playstation console and 32-inch computer monitor.
A bench warrant was also issued on Ms. Collins. She was taken to jail and held pending a video arraignment hearing.
