WATERTOWN — Lisa M. Hunt, 35, Watertown, was charged by state police on Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.
She was charged with the felony count of criminal contempt following an incident reported on Wednesday in the town of LeRay.
Troopers did not provide further details.
