WATERTOWN — A woman who lives on State Street was charged with welfare fraud this week after she allegedly received nearly $30,000 in unentitled social benefits.
Ruth A. Phelps, 32, of 911 State St. Apt. 1, was charged by city police with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, authorization cards and electronic access devices.
The Jefferson County Department of Social Services Investigations Unit, working in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, alleges that Ms. Phelps received $28,378.90 in SNAP Benefits and Temporary Assistance Benefits that she was not entitled to.
Ms. Phelps allegedly presented written applications for benefits to the county social services department on six occasions. In those applications, Ms. Phelps is alleged to have fraudulently claimed that the father of her two children was not living with her.
Ms. Phelps was arrested on Tuesday, processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.