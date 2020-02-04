WATERTOWN — The 90-year-old woman hit by a vehicle in the Community Bank parking lot Monday afternoon has died.
Police said Evelyn T. Sinclair, 90, was walking in the parking lot at 216 Washington St. at about 2:10 p.m. when she was injured by a vehicle being operated by former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr.
She was treated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, where she died Monday night.
Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone who was witness to the accident can call the Watertown Police Department at (315) 782-2233.
