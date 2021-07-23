WATERTOWN — A woman died Thursday after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Route 11.
At about 12:19 p.m., Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the front of the Eagles Club at 19260 Route 11 for the crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Dylan J. Coburn, 18, of Adams Center, was traveling north on Route 11 in a 2020 Ram pickup truck when he struck Mary Jo Reynolds, 67, of Watertown, who was riding the bike south on the northbound shoulder of the roadway.
Ms. Reynolds was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire Department and Town of Watertown Ambulance.
