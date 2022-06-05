WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman was killed and a Dexter man seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in the town of Rutland.
State police said Brandon G. Rust, 34, of Dexter, was operating a 2017 Ford pickup truck on Route 12 at about 8:35 a.m. near Archer Road North when his vehicle crossed over the center line and into the path of a 2017 Toyota Highlander operated by Robin Michelle Lieby, 29, of Watertown. Troopers said the vehicles struck head-on.
Mrs. Lieby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr. Rust was extricated from his vehicle by Rutland Fire and Rescue and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, for treatment of what troopers described as serious internal injuries. Mrs. Lieby’s 10-year-old son, who was a rear seat passenger in her vehicle, was airlifted to Upstate Golisano Childrens’ Hospital for treatment of what troopers said were non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
