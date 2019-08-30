WATERTOWN — Skyler B. Haynes, 27, of 1729 Burns Ave., Apt. E, Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
During a July 23 incident, she allegedly engaged in a conversation, via text messages, that was sexual in nature with a man and allowed a 12-year-old girl to take part in the conversation, police said. The conversation led to a man showing up at the residence.
She is scheduled to appear Sept. 12 in Watertown City Court.
