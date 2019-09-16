WATERTOWN — Erin J. Graves, 28, of 128 S. Meadow St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of drugs an unlawful possession of marijuana after a disturbance at the Inn at 81 on Arsenal Street.
Police said she possessed two Suboxone strips, 35 Clonazepam tablets, 2.6 grams of concentrated cannabis and 5 grams of marijuana after she yelled at officers, causing guests to come out of their rooms.
She was given an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court on Oct. 2.
