WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is alleging that a 37-year-old woman, dating back to 2014, received more than $16,000 in state benefits she was not entitled to.
Brittany F. Clark, of 17089 Ives Street Road Ext., was arrested Friday by city police. According to city court records, the district attorney’s office is alleging she received $16,361 in unentitled SNAP benefits, resulting in her being charged with three misdemeanors and 19 felonies.
Between May 2014 and April 2015, Ms. Clark allegedly acquired $3,408 worth of benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services by submitting a written application to the department knowing it was false. On the application, Ms. Clark is alleged to have intentionally omitted information regarding monthly income she was receiving from her husband’s Veteran’s Administration benefits.
Between May 2015 and April 2016, Ms. Clark allegedly obtained $3,883 worth of benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. She again allegedly omitted the monthly income she was receiving from her husband’s Veteran’s Administration benefits.
Between May 2016 and April 2017, she allegedly received $3,865 by submitting a false application omitting her husband’s benefits she was receiving.
Between May 2017 and April 2018, she received $894 in benefits after allegedly filing a false application omitting her husband’s benefits. And again, between May 2018 and April 2019, she received $2,892 in benefits to which she was allegedly not entitled to. She allegedly received $1,419 in unentitled benefits between May 2019 and December 2019.
The case has since been moved from city court to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.