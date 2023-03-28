WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman was found guilty Monday of felony charges for her actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office states.
Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 56, was found guilty at a bench trial in Washington, D.C., of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and possible financial penalties at sentencing, which is scheduled for July 18.
Court documents show that on Jan. 6, 2021, Mrs. Mooney-Rondon attended a “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse in protest of Congress’s pending certification of the Electoral College vote naming Joseph R. Biden as president.
Mrs. Mooney-Rondon then proceeded to march down to the Capitol, where she and her son illegally entered the grounds. Rafael Rondon, Mrs. Mooney-Rondon’s son, pleaded guilty in December to obstruction of a official proceeding. He is due to be sentenced June 20.
The two entered the Capitol building at 2:23 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door, moved through the building and entered the office suite of House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi. They then moved into a conference room and assisted an unidentified male in the theft of a laptop from Speaker Pelosi’s suite. According to court documents, Mrs. Mooney-Rondon provided the unidentified man her gloves to help avoid his leaving fingerprints on the laptop.
They then moved to the Senate Gallery, and stole a satchel with an emergency escape hood, a filtering respiratory protective device that was maintained for members of Congress and staff, before exiting the Capitol Building at 2:52 p.m.
As they left the building, images were captured of Rafael Rondon wearing an escape hood on his head, while Mrs. Rondon was wearing an escape hood satchel across her chest, court documents state.
On June 29, 2021, a search warrant was executed at the Rondons’ home in Watertown and the two escape satchels were found in the home.
As the investigation continued, the cut barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun was discovered during the search and Mr. Rondon admitted that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun, subsequently leading investigators to an outbuilding on Cut Off Road in Castorland, where the gun was recovered. He pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and is due to be sentenced June 27 in that matter.
