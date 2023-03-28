WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman was found guilty Monday of felony charges for her actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office states.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 56, was found guilty at a bench trial in Washington, D.C., of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and possible financial penalties at sentencing, which is scheduled for July 18.

