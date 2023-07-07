WATERTOWN — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on County Route 22 near Houghton Road in the town of Antwerp, according to a news release.
The release states a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was being operated by Adilyna R. Forschler, 23, of Watertown, traveling northeast on County Route 22 when Forschler lost control because of excessive speed and exited the southeast shoulder of the roadway and struck a fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.