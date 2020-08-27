WATERTOWN — Mary E. Compo-Olney has formed a neighborhood watch-type group of women after a recent incident left her feeling unsafe in her own home.
More than 1,500 area women have joined the Women on Watch Facebook page. After an Aug. 13 incident in which a man exposed himself to Ms. Compo-Olney in front of her home, she felt she had to do something to make women feel safer.
“We’re just getting off the ground,” she said. “I didn’t think it would grow so fast.”
Women on Watch is a private Facebook group only open to women.
Women need to look out for each other, she said, adding they need to feel safe and protected. The group will keep an eye on what’s going on in neighborhoods and check news outlets on reported crimes and other incidents.
The group will be more than a neighborhood watch. They will look at domestic violence, sexual abuse and other issues that affect women and children, and offer support to victims.
“Our main goal is to heighten awareness in the community,” she said. “Helping people is my passion.”
Ms. Compo-Olney, who is in care management and was involved in day services, has talked to City Police Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue about her ideas for the group. He plans to have her talk to Officer Shawn Ryan, who has been assigned as the police department’s liaison to the Watertown Neighborhood Watch program, to see how he can help.
“She’s trying to do something for the community,” Det. Donoghue said. “It sounds like she’s already got a big following.”
Ms. Compo-Olney hopes to get women from every neighborhood in the city, and in outlying communities such as Clayton, Alexandria Bay, Sackets Harbor, involved in the group as well.
She’s looking to enlist team leaders who would coordinate the group’s efforts. She’s still organizing exactly how they would help.
On Aug. 13, a man showed up at Ms. Compo-Olney’s door at 11 p.m. saying he was looking for his dog. He unsuccessfully tried to get her to go outside, then he exposed himself.
She called the police, but the man was gone by the time officers arrived. He wasn’t apprehended. He came back the next night, but again left before police arrived.
“I was angry because I should be safe in my home,” Ms. Compo-Olney said.
She did some detective work on her own and ended up identifying him.
Six days later, Storm M. Hickox, 28, of 108 Creekwood Drive 5, was charged by city police with public lewdness. His case is pending in Watertown City Court.
He’s been in trouble with the law in the past.
In 2018, Mr. Hickox pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was charged with threatening to stab his brother in the neck with a butter knife during a domestic incident.
