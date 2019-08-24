WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman admitted in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday to her involvement in a home invasion.
Haley J. Recor, 19, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree conspiracy after admitting she helped plan the home invasion.
Judge Kim Martusewicz plans to sentence her Nov. 6 to one year jail time in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years probation.
Ms. Recor was allegedly involved in a home invasion on March 8 on Moon Lake Road in the town of Theresa.
The case against her accomplice, Robert I. Sawyer, 33, Philadelphia, is still pending.
In other cases before Judge Martusewicz on Wednesday:
Caitlyn R. Lockwood, 29, of 24639 County Route 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree identity theft, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She and another Carthage woman, Taylor J. Ballou, 28, were accused of fraudulently using several credit and gift cards totaling more than $3,700 and are facing charges.
She admitted that she illegally possessed fentanyl.
She will be sentenced to six months in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years probation on Sept. 20.
The case against her accomplice is still pending.
Charles W. Carter Jr., 29, of Palmer Street, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and being involved in a domestic incident.
Mr. Carter was accused of having damaged a dresser valued at more than $800, a television and other property belonging to Brittany Harris at their home.
A 5-year-old child was nearby when Mr. Carter punched holes in the bathroom wall during the domestic incident.
He’ll be sentenced on Oct. 18.
William R. Frawley, 35, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
He admitted in court that he was drunk when state police found him at a gas station in the town of Alexandria. He had a prior DWI conviction in September 2009 and was not supposed to be driving. The incident followed a domestic incident earlier in the night.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 25.
Gary L. Phelps, 32, LaFargeville, pleaded guilty to issuing a bad check and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He admitted to issuing a check to a Brownville business when he knew he didn’t have the money in his account and damaging a television in a separate incident in the town of Watertown.
Morris Tootle Jr., 28, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $100.61 in restitution and a $200 surcharge.
No other information was available.
