WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud after withdrawing and spending supplemental security income benefits of a deceased relative, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, admitted to using a deceased relative’s identity as well as an ATM card to withdraw the SSI benefits that were deposited into the account after the relative died.
The Department of Justice says at the same time that Ms. Wetherell was withdrawing the funds from the relative’s bank account, she was also receiving Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and failed to disclose the money withdrawn from the relative’s account because that would make her ineligible to receive the benefits.
Ms. Wetherell agreed to pay $85,980.05 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and the Jefferson County Department of Social Services as well as agreeing to forfeit $6,194.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9, and Ms. Wetherell faces a maximum imprisonment term of 30 years, a fine up to $1,000,000 in addition to supervised release of up to five years.
The case is being investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Tuck and Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle.
