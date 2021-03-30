WATERTOWN — Local activist Patricia A. Whalen is echoing her calls for a traffic light at a busy downtown intersection where a police car was involved in a crash on Monday and ended up on its side on Arsenal Street, near where passengers get on and off CitiBuses.
Mrs. Whalen, who was severely injured at that intersection in August 2019 after a pickup truck hit her, said Monday night that the city should install a traffic light at Arcade Street before someone gets killed.
It’s a matter of time, she said. There were near misses at that spot and several accidents in the vicinity over the years.
She insisted that a traffic light “would work there.”
Mrs. Whalen, 76, who lives in the nearby Woolworth Building, heard the commotion at about 3 p.m. Monday when the patrol car was involved in the crash and went out to see what happened.
“I’m as mad as hell,” she said later.
For years, she’s been lobbying for a traffic light at that intersection. In the past, she’s talked to City Council members and other city officials about what she thinks should be done. She plans to take up those efforts once again after Monday’s crash involving the police vehicle.
It proves her point, she said, that the intersection needs a traffic light.
There are so many riders getting on and off CitiBuses at the transfer station there, she said. There have also been several pedestrians hit in front of the Jefferson County courthouse complex before the city made some changes in an attempt to prevent them.
Monday’s accident comes at a time when the city is using a $135,000 state grant to hire an engineering firm to design a project to install a wireless system to synchronize the traffic lights in and around Public Square and for them to work more efficiently.
The idea, city officials said, is that the traffic lights would be coordinated with each other to make vehicles move more smoothly through Public Square. Despite that work, Mrs. Whalen said the traffic light is still needed at the intersection.
City Engineer Michael Delaney, who could not be reached for comment, has said that the safety of pedestrians remains a primary concern for the city.
It’s difficult for people in wheelchairs, as well as those who use walkers and senior citizens to get across the street at that crosswalk before the light changes, she said. And motorists aren’t only to blame; pedestrians who jaywalk or don’t pay attention to traffic have also caused dangerous situations, she added.
As for Monday’s crash, she’s glad that the police officer wasn’t seriously injured, she said.
On Aug. 26, 2019, Mrs. Whalen was just entering a crosswalk at Arsenal and Arcade streets when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling west on Arsenal Street. Her walker flew several feet, and she ended up in the middle of the road. The driver was ticketed for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
