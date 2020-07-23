WATERTOWN — Even if there’s no longer a need for a second courtroom, the city would still have to make major improvements to the existing City Court facilities in City Hall, a judge overseeing the project said Thursday.
The state Senate on Wednesday passed “home rule” legislation that would reduce the number of City Court judges to one full-time and a part-time judge, and presumably no need for another courtroom. The state Assembly previously approved the home rule legislation.
The second courtroom has been a bone of contention for Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and the City Council, contending that it’s not needed. Stopping the court project was a major component of the mayor’s campaign last fall.
But the $3.1 million project not only includes creating a second courtroom, but improvements that would make the court facilities American Disabilities Act compliant, said Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District.
Judge Murphy said city officials are well aware that other work still needs to be completed besides the second courtroom.
“To say all of the $3 million is going away, it’s disingenuous,” Judge Murphy said Thursday.
The existing courtroom is not ADA compliant for jurors, witnesses and judges and the way that prisoners come through a public City Hall entrance off Sterling Street also must be changed to improve security of the building, the judge said. The judges’ chambers are also “deficient,” he said.
Those improvements will still “come at a cost to the city,” the judge said, adding that “a breakout cost” of the second courtroom isn’t known since a final design of the project was never finished.
Judge Murphy submitted his report last month to the state Office of Court Administration. If Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signs the legislation, Judge Murphy would then send an update of his report to the state.
A 1973 state law requires that full-time judges have their own courtrooms.
The judge also determined a need for a second courtroom because of an increase in usage by adding a special drug and opioid courts and plans for creating a new veteran’s court.
Saying the city is saving money by not having the second courtroom, Mayor Smith doesn’t know specifically what the other improvements would entail. The city would need to do an evaluation on them, he said.
“If you want a new kitchen, you have to know you can pay for it,” he said.
At the request of the mayor, the legislation would revert to a 2014 law that created the second full-time City Court judge.
Mayor Smith has wanted the home rule legislation passed now because City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi is likely to vacate the city judgeship in January. He is running unopposed for Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge.
