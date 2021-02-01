WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night agreed to sell a small sliver of land that will be used for the Watertown Family YMCA’s $18.1 million community center project at the former call center on Arsenal Street.
The 75-foot by 135-foot strip will allow the Y to create a seven-lane pool and seating for 125 people that would not fit within the building’s existing footprint.
The seven-lane pool will allow the YMCA to hold regional and district swim meets. Y officials had originally considered an eight-lane pool, but decided against that idea to cut down on the project’s cost.
Now that the Y will be able to purchase the small piece of land, BCA Associates, the Watertown engineering firm working on the project, can finish up the design work, said Denise K. Young, CEO of the Watertown YMCA.
“We’re just thrilled to take the next step and move this project forward,” she said after the meeting.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency will retain ownership of the call center building at 146 Arsenal St., while the Y will have a 30-year lease for 60,000 square feet of space inside the building.
Earlier this fall, the economic development agency obtained a $9 million federal Department of Defense grant for the project on behalf of the Y.
“This is going to benefit the whole community, not just the city,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith asked Ms. Young why the Y just cannot build the project on the vacant lot a block away where the old Mercy hospital once sat until it was torn down to make way for a massive housing and retail project that never happened.
Ms. Young reminded the mayor that the $9 million DOD grant requires that the project must be built on land a government entity owns. The Mercy site is owned by COR Development, the private company that planned to redevelop the property.
Design and engineering work will continue until construction begins next summer. Completion of the project is slated for late summer 2022.
The project will also include a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with a running track above and several other amenities.
