NEW YORK — Gyms statewide can reopen next week after the indoor exercise facilities were clo…
WATERTOWN — Members soon will be able to go back and work out at the Watertown Family YMCA.
The governor’s announcement Monday means that the Watertown Family YMCA can also open.
Some of its programs and facilities have been open, but the fitness centers can be used, too.
So far, YMCA officials don’t have an opening date yet because its awaiting details on the state’s guidelines for gyms reopening. Gyms across the state can open as early as Aug. 24.
Denise K. Young, CEO of the Watertown YMCA, said Monday she’s excited about the cardio and weight-lifting stations opening.
“We’re very confident we can be safe,” she said.
Everyone must wear masks during the entire time they are inside. The fitness areas can only have 33 percent occupancy.
Local health departments must inspect gyms before they can reopen, before or within two weeks of gyms reopening, to make sure guidelines are in place.
Upon entering and exiting a gym, everyone must sign in and out so contact tracing can be implemented if there’s a spread of the virus.
Since the virus closed the Y, its pools opened for scheduled lap swims and aquatic classes. Reservations are required. Some sports and recreation programs and other outdoor activities also resumed.
Fall gymnastic and Ninja programs also are starting up again.
The Y’s day care program never closed during the pandemic.
