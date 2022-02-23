WATERTOWN — The YMCA’s downtown community and aquatics center project won’t be able to get funding from the city’s American Rescue Plan disbursement, but Jefferson County might be able to offer a helping hand instead.
The project, which will see a portion of the former call center on Arsenal Street turned into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, full-size recreational pool and many other amenities, has seen its initial price tag soar due to project difficulties and supply chain complications. The project costs have grown, and the Watertown Family YMCA is looking at a $7.5 million funding gap overall for the $27.5 million project.
The YMCA is working with the county Industrial Development Agency to make the project happen. JCIDA CEO David J. Zembiec said the groups had initially gone to the city of Watertown for money to cover at least some of the additional costs. But last week, the City Council informed them that they are legally prohibited from providing funding for the project.
“It’s disappointing that they couldn’t fund it with ARPA money,” Mr. Zembiec said Wednesday. “But they’re looking at other options, perhaps (Community Development Block Grants).”
Mr. Zembiec said he felt that City Council is supportive of the project, but wary of crossing legal lines in the process.
Now, the JCIDA and YMCA plan to approach the county Board of Legislators for financial assistance. Mr. Zembiec said the groups are looking specifically for assistance on a $1.9 million chunk of the project.
Initial plans for the project called for the new center to reuse much of the internal walls and bathrooms. But after polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs — toxic, oily chemicals that were banned in the U.S. in the 1970s — were discovered in the floors of the building, nearly everything had to be removed.
Mr. Zembiec said rebuilding the interior walls and bathrooms will cost about $1.5 million.
Water and sewer lines located on the outside of the building will also need to be moved to allow for the pools to be installed.
“We don’t anticipate we’ll get the full amount,” he said Wednesday, adding that he is hopeful county legislators will vote to provide some project funding.
County Legislature Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, said he’s anticipating the JDIDA and YMCA will present a proposal in March.
“I’m not sure where my board is, we’re waiting to hear the proposal, but it’s possible,” Mr. Johnson said.
Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, who is a member of the county’s Finance and Rules Committee, said he is supportive of the project. He said the documents governing the permissible uses for American Rescue Plan money make clear the YMCA project is eligible for funding.
“If the city chooses not to (fund the project), it is their choice,” he said. “I do support the county allocation. The funds are intended to assist in economic recovery and offset the effects of the pandemic. The YMCA construction project is negatively affected by the ramifications of the pandemic.”
YMCA Executive Director Denise K. Young said she’s grateful for all the work that the JCIDA has done as a partner on the project. She said the center, once completed, will have a major impact on the region, and the work being done will be well worth it in the end.
“This project is critical for quality of life in our region, in the county, and it’s critical for the economic impact it will have on downtown,” she said. “It’s really going to take all of us, it’s going to take every entity and all of us coming together to make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.