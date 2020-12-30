WATERTOWN — Seven hours before she made the call to end CPR efforts on her fiancé, his condition was looking somewhat bright. After he had suffered serious head injuries in a crash, the oxygen tube and head tube coming out was a major victory.
“... then it all went downhill,” she said.
She is Brittany Weaver, who was engaged to marry Michael P. Thibeault in the fall of 2021 after they had been together for nearly five years in Watertown.
“It was going to be a backyard family wedding,” she said. “Red and black.”
Mr. Thibeault was driving down Route 3A in Deferiet on Dec. 12, when his vehicle left the road and crashed into the ditch, which resulted in the vehicle catching fire and him being pulled away from the vehicle by four witnesses. He was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, then to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
His fiancée would later say his skull was not attached to his neck, his upper arm was fractured, his foot was fractured, one lung collapsed and his other lung partially collapsed.
“He was in rough shape,” Ms. Weaver said. “But he had put up a really promising battle for two weeks.”
The night before the crash, Ms. Weaver said her fiancé was preparing for their daughter’s birthday party the next day, a Saturday. Annabelle G. Thibeault was set to celebrate her fourth birthday.
“He had stayed up all night setting up for the party,” she said.
Friends and family arrived at about noon and celebrated the birthday for hours. As it started settling down, Mr. Thibeault decided to take a few friends home in Natural Bridge. After dropping the friends off, he was speeding in the rain on his way home when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
“He was speeding to get home to our daughter,” Ms. Weaver said.
She said the first witness to see the crash approached the vehicle and cut Mr. Thibeault’s seat belt off.
“When he couldn’t pull him from the car himself, he had flagged another couple down and they had taken immediate action,” she said. “One was a nurse and was actually five-and-a-half-months pregnant and dealing with her own complications at the time as well.”
A fourth man, she said, also stopped to help pull her fiancé out of the vehicle. She has been, and still is, in close contact with most of them.
“I thanked them for being there and being his guardian angels at the time, because that’s what they were,” she said.
There were ups and downs in the hospital, but after two weeks some things started looking better.
“I was not able to get to the hospital because of COVID-19, and it truly broke my heart,” Ms. Weaver said. “I had to do everything over the phone. Honestly it was probably better that I did everything at home because my support team was here.”
She had hope, but then there was a sudden setback.
Medical professionals at the hospital began CPR on Mr. Thibeault on Monday evening. Ms. Weaver was at her aunt’s house at that point and was called at about 9:30 p.m., being told that her fiancé has been receiving CPR for 15 minutes and that he would likely be brain dead if he came back. They would stop if she told them to, she remembered them telling her.
She made the toughest decision of her life.
Mr. Thibeault was 25 years old, a lover of his daughter, walks, his car, the Patriots and his fiancée.
“It’s hard to let the ones you love go,” Ms. Weaver said.
Ms. Weaver and her fiancé had been together for nearly five years, but they had been friends for a decade. They always stayed in touch before becoming a couple.
“We talked about growing old together and traveling after our daughter was out of school when we were in our 40s,” she said.
It would turn out to be one of those relationships that was more akin to best friends, she said, and partners who had each other’s back.
“Always,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.