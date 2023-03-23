A surveillance photo allegedly showing Jesse S. Bartlett of LaFargeville preparing to mail threatening letters in 2022. The photo is included in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Albany.

LAFARGEVILLE — A LaFargeville man awaiting sentencing in federal court on a charge that he sent threatening letters signed as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” was charged Tuesday by state police with weapons counts alleging he possessed illegal guns at his residence at the time of his initial arrest in May 2022.

Jesse S. Bartlett, 45, who is presently in federal custody in Albany County, is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession. He was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Court based on an indictment warrant issued by the court.

