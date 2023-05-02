WATERTOWN — Rain or shine, Terry D. Burgess was going to get his golf fix in on opening day of the Thompson Park Golf Course on Monday.
While walking off the green on Tuesday, Mr. Burgess said the course overall was good, but soft.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
WATERTOWN — Rain or shine, Terry D. Burgess was going to get his golf fix in on opening day of the Thompson Park Golf Course on Monday.
While walking off the green on Tuesday, Mr. Burgess said the course overall was good, but soft.
He was also the first person to play on the course when it opened on Monday.
“It’s very nice,” he said of the course.
After receiving rain throughout much of the weekend and some of the day Monday, Mr. Burgess said the course is dry throughout, and in good condition.
On Monday, he played five holes, and on Tuesday he played nine.
“When I walk, I only play nine, if I ride, I’ll play a lot,” he said.
Mr. Burgess said he occasionally golfs at other courses, though he is a member of the Thompson Park Golf Course.
“I like this course, it’s a very nice course,” he said. “As far as the local courses are concerned it’s one of the better ones, I think.”
He said when the warmer weather comes and the course dries up that the course should be in good condition.
Mr. Burgess said that Tuesday was an easier day to golf because of the drier weather.
He said it was cold, windy, and raining Monday so after five holes he decided to call it a day.
Jordan Northrop, the manager of the course, said that he expects a lot of people to be on the course this weekend because of the nicer weather coming the north country’s way.
“We just think we’re ready to go and that’s good,” he said.
On the course’s opening day, Mother Nature did not cooperate.
It rained throughout the day Monday, with the sun peaking out for short periods of time.
When Mr. Northrop left the course at five on Monday, there were a couple of people out golfing on the course.
“It’s nuts,” he said.
In total Monday, there were about six people who weathered the storm, but Mr. Northrop is expecting the number of golfers to increase this weekend.
Warmer weekend weather is on the way for Watertown.
According to AccuWeather, the high for Saturday is going to be 63 degrees with partial sunshine. Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high around 65 degrees.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.