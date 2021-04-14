WEST CARTHAGE — Information regarding a community solar program will be presented by webinar on May 18 and 20 for interested residents in the town of Champion, including the village of West Carthage.
A link will be available on the town website for residents to sign up for the program for both electric and/or natural gas supplies.
Residents would be eligible for up to a 10% savings for those utilities. Good Energy will advertise for bids for the Community Choice Aggregate for additional savings on utility supply rates.
