The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) is offering an online opportunity to learn about invasive species which threaten local areas. In addition the session will offer ways to help protect your lands and waters from these species.
n Hike to Protect Hemlocks: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive insect that kills hemlock trees. Hemlock trees are vital to the health of forests. They provide food and shelter to wildlife and many eco-services that benefit people and nature.
The purpose of this webinar is to recruit volunteers to take hikes on local trails to keep an eye out for this damaging insect. The webinar will discuss how to recognize and report signs of Hemlock woolly adelgid infestation. Public hiking trails located within the eastern Lake Ontario region that have hemlock stands along the path will be showcased along with an opportunity to adopt trails to monitor for the insects.
n Virtual Hike Challenge: Through March 31
Visit Facebook @sleloprisminvasives for this social media challenge aimed to raise awareness of the invasive forest pest, hemlock woolly adelgid. In the fall and winter months, the insect forms a white woolly mass that can be seen on the branches near the base of the needles of infested hemlock trees. Participants in the challenge will hike, checking hemlock branches for white woolly masses, and post a photo of the experience on Facebook including -VirtualHikeChallenge for a chance to win a prize.
For more details and to register visit sleloinvasives.org/events, or reach out to megan.pistolese@tnc.org; 315-387-3600 (7724).
The mission of the SLELO PRISM is to protect native species, rare habitats, biodiversity, natural areas, parks, waterbodies and open space by using a collaborative and integrated approach towards invasive species management.
The SLELO PRISM is funded by the NYS Environmental Protection Fund and operates under the auspices of The Nature Conservancy.
