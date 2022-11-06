Weekend brings warmth, wind damage

National Grid and Watertown City Department of Public Works crews cut down a damaged telephone pole and electricity transformer outside a home on Academy Street on Sunday morning. High winds the night before caused some damage across the city. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Saturday’s unseasonably warm temperatures brought many residents outside to enjoy the day, but the strong winds that came later in the day might have helped drive them back inside.

Temperatures topped 75 degrees in Watertown, but Saturday afternoon brought strong winds that reached gusts over 70 miles per hour or more in some areas.

