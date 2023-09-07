CARTHAGE — Jane Reape, 2022-2023 Veterans for Foreign Wars Auxiliary national president, has ended her term. The VFW Post 7227 and its auxiliary are hosting a welcome home celebration in Reape’s honor from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16, at the post, 668 West End Ave. There will be special presentations at 2 p.m.
Lunch, compliments of Clear Path for Veterans Mobile Canteen, will be provided.
