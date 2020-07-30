WELLESLEY ISLAND — The Friends of the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that the decision has been made to cancel the 42nd annual Autumn Fest.
The festival was scheduled for Oct. 10.
According to the Facebook post, the decision was made “with the health and safety of our community, staff and volunteers in mind, and in keeping with state and local guidelines.”
Each fall, the event welcomes more than 1,000 people to the island’s Nature Center to celebrate the changing season with crafts, games, food and more, according to the Facebook post. This event is also one of the Nature Center’s largest fundraising events of the year.
“Canceling Autumn Fest, in addition to our other major event, A Night For Nature, has a significant impact on our organization’s operations,” the post reads.
The Nature Center is asking for community support so it can continue to provide educational and outreach programs to the river community.
To learn more on how you can support the Friends of the Nature Center, please visit https://www.macnaturecenter.com/support.
