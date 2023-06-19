Werling and Downey May Elks Students of the Month

CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Honorees for May were Sarah E. Downey and Hunter R.E. Werling.
Sarah, the daughter of Christina Johnson holds a 96 grade point average. She was a member of the varsity girls track and field team, dance, FFA, National Honor Society and helped with the school’s Backpack Program.
She is on the high honor roll and received an Ag Accomplishment Scholarship.
After graduation she will be attending Cornell University to study animal science.
Hunter, the son of Kathryn and Daniel Burns of Fort Drum has a 3.91 GPA.
He is a member of the boys variety track and field team, Key Club, Bridge Builder, JROTC PT commander and treasurer of SADD.
Hunter received the North Country Spouses Club scholarship and ROTC Army scholarship.
He will attend Syracuse University to study geology.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762. A dinner honoring all 2019-20 Elks Students of the Month was held in June.
