West Carthage trustees approve service contracts

WEST CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees approved contracts for services with several organizations during its Tuesday meeting.

Agreements were made with Carthage Free Library in the amount of $2,700; Wilna Champion Transportation Association, $6,000; West Carthage Fire Department, $5,500 and Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, $2,000.

