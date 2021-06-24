WEST CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees approved contracts for services with several organizations during its Tuesday meeting.
Agreements were made with Carthage Free Library in the amount of $2,700; Wilna Champion Transportation Association, $6,000; West Carthage Fire Department, $5,500 and Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, $2,000.
