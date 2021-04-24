WEST CARTHAGE — With no one from the public speaking during the April 19 public hearing, the village Board of Trustees passed the $1,440,572 budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The budget is up $58,416 from last year’s $1,382,156 spending plan. The tax levy for the coming year will be $656,223, which is up $18,223 — 2.86% — from last year’s $638,000.
The tax rate increased from $6.81 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $6.98 per $1,000 in the approved budget.
The board did pass the tax cap override as a precaution, but according to Mayor Scott Burto, “The increase was under the allowable tax cap increase. The formula the state used allowed for a tax levy of $658,771.”
He said the reason for the tax increase was due to the economic situations caused by the pandemic.
“With so many uncertainties during the 2020-21 budget process, the village chose to not purchase some equipment that was requested and not put additional funds into reserves as we have in the past,” he explained.
“This was done to keep the 2020-21 budget down with the financial situation residents faced due to COVID,” he continued. “This year we wanted to make sure the equipment needed for public safety and the funds for reserve were put back in the budget. As requested by the board, all the department heads did a great job putting together budget requests that were reduced from previous years. Increased mandated costs like pension and insurance along with the ongoing concern over revenue led to a slight tax increase.”
