WEST CARTHAGE — A village couple will be the recipients of the inaugural Make Every Day Matter Award from Hospice of Jefferson County.
The award, which will be given annually, was developed to honor a member of the community who through their time, actions, talents and dedication has made significant contributions to Hospice and the community. The Make Every Day Matter Award honors individuals who serve as role models for compassion and service, and strive to make the world a better place with a passion for helping others.
Randy and Deanna “DeeDee” Guyette, who have helped to raise more than $237,000 for the organization which gives end of life care, will receive the 2020 award.
The donated funds were garnered from an annual golf tournament, craft fairs and other fundraisers.
Richard K. “Dick” Guyette passed away at age 59 in 1994 from cancer. Having spent some time under Hospice care prior to passing, his family and friends chose to honor him in a way befitting of who he was, as well as to show their appreciation to the people who went above and beyond to care for him.
The Dick Guyette Golf Classic to benefit Hospice was started in 2001 by John Hawk, a fellow Veterans of Foreign Wars member. A few years later Mr. Guyette and his then fiancee took the reigns of the annual tourney named for his uncle. The tournament became so much a part of their lives that in 2016, the couple was married prior to the tee-off of the 16th annual golf classic. The tournament, sponsored by the Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 in Carthage, has been held each year at Cedars Golf Course, Lowville.
Celebrating its 20th year, the August event will be the last Dick Guyette Golf Classic. The organizers are gearing up for a big finale but are hoping that someone steps up to keep the cause moving forward.
The Guyettes will be presented with the Make Every Day Matter Award during the sixth Annual Hospice Cinderella Ball to be held Feb. 29 at the Harbor Hotel in Clayton.
“We are so very humbled to be chosen for this award because Hospice has such a very special place in our hearts.” Mr. Guyette said. “We have experienced first-hand, the extraordinary care Hospice provides, and we feel so blessed to have been able to give back and help Hospice continue their mission.”
“Hospice of Jefferson County is grateful for the Guyettes’ unwavering dedication, compassion and perseverance over the past 20 years,” said Diana Woodhouse, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice. “The Dick Guyette Tournament and several other Guyette fundraisers have selflessly supported our organization in making every day matter for our patients and their families.”
For more information on the Make Every Day Matter Award or to obtain tickets to the ball and presentation, contact Kathy Arendt, Director of Community Relations at Hospice of Jefferson County, at karendt@jeffersonhospice.org or 315-788-7323.
