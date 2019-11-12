WEST CARTHAGE — Following an executive session at its Oct. 15 meeting, the village Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Dennis Sullivan and Carl Rogers were hired as motor equipment operators.
The village will ask the Teamsters Union for a Memorandum of Understanding to allow the hire of the CDL drivers at a starting rate of $16 per hour for the first six months and $18 per hour for the next six months and upon a satisfactory report from the Department of Public Works superintendent, will receive the contract rate after that point. All other benefits are as stated in the union agreement.
