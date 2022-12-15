Fire department hosting Christmas dinner Saturday

Ryan Simpson,3, visits with Santa at the 2018 West Carthage Fire Department Community Dinner. Santa’s helpers were Jessica Rusaw and Alexis Bailey. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

 avallone

WEST CARTHAGE — The West Carthage Fire Department, its auxiliary and the village are hosting a Community Christmas Dinner and Santa visit from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and roll. Donations of desserts will be accepted the day of the event.

