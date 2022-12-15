WEST CARTHAGE — The West Carthage Fire Department, its auxiliary and the village are hosting a Community Christmas Dinner and Santa visit from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and roll. Donations of desserts will be accepted the day of the event.
West Carthage Fire Department hosting Christmas dinner Saturday
Latest News
- West Carthage Fire Department hosting Christmas dinner Saturday
- Recent St. Lawrence County police activity
- Beautified buildings inspire new pride in Lewis County villages and hamlets
- Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Wednesday, Dec. 14
- High school roundup: Brown’s game-high 29 points pace Lowville boys hoops to win
- Special committee recommends allowing campgrounds in Henderson’s island district
- Divided Potsdam Town Board passes contract with energy consortium administrator
- Peck, Champion town supervisor, announces campaign for Jefferson County treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.