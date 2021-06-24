West Carthage trustees approve service contracts

WEST CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees approved fire department membership during recent board meetings. In May, junior members Janson Monroe, Troy Marolf and Calista Brother were approved along with active member Brandon Chaffee and Laurie Egan to the Fire Auxiliary. In June, junior members Colby McGuire and Kandice Sixberry were approved along with auxiliary member Janice Brothers.

