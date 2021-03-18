WEST CARTHAGE — As a way to spark interest in serving as a volunteer firefighter, the West Carthage Fire Department offers young people ages 16 to 18 the opportunity to train in the Restricted Active Member, or RAM, program.
“It gives kids an earlier start with hands-on training to see whether they like it or not,” Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. said of the program. “They’re not invested if they learn when they are young that they don’t like it.”
In order to become volunteer firefighters, adults must complete hours of training similar to what professional firefighters are required to do.
Chief Crump said the RAM program allows youths to “feel it out” and train with senior members.
“The earlier we get them involved, the more ability we have to retain them,” he said, noting that there are currently two former RAM members who are in the preliminary training to become firefighters.
The department also has a junior program for 13- to 15-year-olds.
“The juniors have more safety restrictions, away from hazards,” the chief said.
The RAM members go through basic training with the fire equipment.
Although they cannot operate the fire apparatus, they are familiarized with the functions of the equipment. They also learn about the turnout gear and care and maintenance of the self-contained breathing apparatus — SCBA.
“They learn the functions of the trucks, how to deploy hoses and hook them up to the truck,” Chief Crump said. “They are not allowed to wear the SCBA but learn about them. They learn about the concepts which roll into firefighting.”
Recently, the young members observed donning and doffing training for turnout gear.
“It is part of initial training to get comfortable with and have an understanding of the turnout gear,” Chief Crump said. “It teaches how to dress safely and properly to be ready to work.”
Currently there are four in the RAM program and seven junior firefighters. According to the chief, the youth are vetted and voted into the department just like their adult components.
The West Carthage Fire Department RAM and Junior programs meet on the first Monday of each month and members are accepted from neighboring departments.
To learn more about the programs or to sign up, contact Chief Crump at 315-771-9425 or Paul Bailey at 315-486-8955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.